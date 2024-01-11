 6 injured after 9-vehicle pile-up on PIE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
6 injured after 9-vehicle pile-up on PIE

The accident took place on the PIE towards Changi, near the Thomson Road exit.PHOTO: ST FILE
Yong Li Xuan
Jan 11, 2024 05:13 pm

Four motorcyclists and two pillion riders, including a 70-year-old, were taken to the hospital after an accident involving nine vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Jan 11.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving four cars and five motorcycles on PIE towards Changi, near the Thomson Road exit, at about 6.15am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said six people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The four motorcyclists and two pillion riders, aged between 20 and 70, were conscious when taken to hospital, police said.

Later in the day, a woman was taken to the hospital after a taxi overturned in a separate accident on PIE.

At about 8am on Jan 11, the police were alerted to an accident involving a tipper truck and a taxi on PIE towards Changi Airport, on the slip road into Sims Avenue.

A 37-year-old female taxi passenger was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A photo of the aftermath of the incident on Facebook page SGRV Admin shows a ComfortDelGro taxi which turned turtle on the right lane of a two-lane slip road.

The accident on the PIE slip road into Sims Avenue involved a tipper truck and a taxi which turned turtle. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said: “The company has reached out to both our cabby and the passenger, and will assist them as best we can.”

Police investigations for both accidents are under way.

