7-seater MPV veers off PIE, bursts into flames

The wreck of the seven-seater MPV after SCDF officers extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

A Toyota Vellfire, a luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), burst into flames after crashing into the guard rail of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) and veering off the highway in the early hours of Sunday.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire along PIE near the Simei Road exit at about 2.40am on Sunday.

SCDF extinguished the blaze with a water jet, it added.

An eyewitness told citizen news website Stomp that he heard four explosions and described the seven-seater MPV as a “total loss”.

Only one person was involved in the accident – the driver – who was assessed by an SCDF paramedic but declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.