7 taken to hospital in Tuas accident involving bus, lorry, bike

Six of the people involved in the accident were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and one to National University Hospital, said SCDF. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Carmen Sin for The Straits Times
Oct 24, 2024 06:45 am

Seven people were taken to hospital after a collision between a bus, lorry and motorcycle near Tuas West Road MRT station on Oct 23.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tuas Avenue 20 and Pioneer Road at about 5.40pm.

Five bus passengers, aged between 31 and 69, the 39-year-old man driving the lorry and a 31-year-old male motorcyclist were taken to hospital. All were conscious.

Six people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and one to National University Hospital, said SCDF.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF added.

In photos of the accident published by Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, a badly damaged lorry, with a split canopy and its front crushed, is seen beside a large, dented bus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

