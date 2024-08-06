Accused in Yishun murder case escorted back to scene

Police taking Affendi Yusoff (centre), who allegedly murdered a 35-year-old man on July 27, back to the crime scene at Block 803, Yishun Ring Road, on Aug 6, 2024.

New details have emerged in the murder case at Block 803 Yishun Ring Road, with The Straits Times learning that the accused and victim had shared a flat on the 10th floor of the block.

The incident on July 27 was said to have been sparked by a 10-minute argument that started in the flat before spilling over to the lift lobby, where Mr Fiqri Choo Iskandar was found motionless.

The 35-year-old was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

On Aug 6, the victim’s flatmate and murder accused Affendi Yusoff, 49, was taken back to the flat at 10.15am by the police, and the events that led to the incident were re-enacted.

Affendi arrived in the back of a black van in handcuffs and was escorted by four police officers.

Wearing a red shirt, black shorts and slippers, he walked with his head lowered as he was taken to the 10th-floor lift lobby where the victim was found.

He led officers to the flat, where witnesses had said they saw blood on the floor, wall and parapet of the unit.

Police set up a cordon to prevent curious onlookers from going to the 10th floor.

Affendi took officers through the flat, including the living room and kitchen. The media was not allowed inside.

After about an hour, he was escorted back to the van and driven away.

On July 27, residents were roused from their sleep by loud yelling between 8am and 9am. They then discovered the grisly scene at the lift lobby.

Affendi was arrested at the scene and charged the next day with murder. The offence carries the death penalty.