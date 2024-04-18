Body of S'pore woman found on same day hotel reported her missing

On April 10, the chambermaids at the Spanish hotel in Xabia that Ms Audrey Fang was staying at noticed that all her belongings were in her room despite signs of her absence.

The hotel staff alerted the Civil Guard of the touristy town of Costa Blanca in Alicante province and a search for Ms Fang was launched, reported Official Press.

Closed circuit television recordings were viewed and Ms Fang, 39, was caught on camera leaving the hotel on foot in the afternoon of April 9.

Just before 8am on April 10, a body with stab wounds was found near the carpark of the restaurant Venta los Collares, which is about a 2-hour drive from Xabia.

The identity of the woman could not be established as she had no identification papers on her.

Restaurant employee Isabel told El Espanol: "A customer who was here to have coffee this morning found the body of a woman. He saw what looked like a body, so he turned his car around to check."

The customer, who is the chief inspector of the National Police of Yecla, did not have that coffee.

"He saw that the woman had sustained blows to her face," said Ms Isabel, adding that the body had a fatal cut in the abdomen.

The body was lying on the ground and a pair of shoes were found nearby.

Spanish Civil Guard could link Ms Fang to the body only after appeals for information on Ms Fang's whereabouts put up by her family and friends hit social media.

Ms Fang had travelled to Spain on April 4 alone. She was scheduled to touch down in Singapore at 7am on April 12 but was nowhere in sight.

The family was told by the airline that she had not boarded the plane at El Prat Airport in Barcelona. They tried calling her for a couple of days but their calls went unanswered.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Singapore's Honorary Consulate-General (HCG) in Madrid is in contact with the local authorities and that investigations are ongoing.

MFA and HCG are providing consular assistance and support to Ms Fang's family.

A Singapore man was arrested by the Civil Guard on April 16 at a hotel in Alicante. Antena 3 reported that he was caught on the restaurant's CCTV.