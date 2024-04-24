Spain murder suspect bought vacuum cleaner for rental car

A grey Nissan Qashqai was caught on the CCTV at restaurant Venta los Collares.

The Spanish magistrate handling the murder case of Singaporean woman Audrey Fang found it odd that the accused Mitchell Ong had bought a vacuum cleaner for a rental car.

Ms Fang, 39, was found dead near the carpark of the restaurant Venta los Collares in Abanilla on April 10. She had 30 stab wounds to her body and several blows to her head.

The restaurant's closed circuit television camera on April 9 recorded a dark grey Nissan Qashqai driving in from the RM-422 highway in the direction of the Alicante municipality of Pinoso.

The car entered the carpark at 11.28pm and stopped next to a patch of almond trees. It was 11.46pm when the car left, reported La Verdad.

Ritual de Terra, the hotel in Xabia where Ms Fang was staying at, also had the same car on its CCTV recordings when it picked Ms Fang up

The vehicle belongs to rental company Renfe, which identified Ong as the person who had signed the lease for the car in Alicante on April 3. The magistrate pointed out that it was odd that Ong later bought a car vacuum cleaner when the vehicle was just a rental.

On April 16, the Nissan Qashqai was parked near the complex where Ong was staying, the Eurostar Lucentum. He had keys to the car and Ms Fang's phone at the time of his arrest.

Also seized from Ong's hotel room was a pair of limited-edition sports sneakers. They matched the shoe prints found at the site where Ms Fang's body was discovered.

Ong, who refused to testify in court on April 19, is being held in remand while investigations are ongoing as he has been deemed as a flight risk.

Ms Fang’s body will likely be repatriated to Singapore from Spain this week.