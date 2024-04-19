Brother of S'pore woman killed in Spain identifies her body

The grief was palpable as family members of Singaporean woman Audrey Fang stood outside Murcia's Institute of Legal Medicine in Spain.

The man and two women were accompanied by local criminal lawyer Manuel Martinez, reported La Verdad de Murcia.

They were at the institute to identify Ms Fang's body.

Family friend Lee Si Hui told The Straits Times on April 18 that she had flown to Spain with Ms Fang's brother Benjamin and cousin.

Ms Fang, who had travelled solo to Spain on April 4, was reported missing on April 10 when hotel cleaning staff noticed that her belongings were still in the room despite signs of her absence. She was due to check out that day.

About two-hour drive away from the coastal town of Xabia where she was staying, her body was found with multiple stab wounds on the ground near the carpark of a restaurant.

Ms Fang's family knew about her disappearance only on April 12, when she did not show up at the airport as scheduled.

Murcia's Civil Guard could link Ms Fang to the body only when appeals by her family members on her whereabouts hit social media.

Even her neighbours were shocked to learn that the "polite, courteous and always smiling" resident in their block had been killed.

A Singaporean man, who was arrested in connection with the murder, was taken to a Cieza court in Murcia at about 9am (local time) on April 19.

Mr Martínez, who is representing Ms Fang's family, requested for provisional detention for the suspect.

"The family is obviously in shock," The Olive Press quoted Mr Martinez as telling the media outside the court.

"They received the terrible news from a country far away from home. They need the utmost moral support."