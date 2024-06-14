Beauty World Centre shopkeeper, 102, goes viral on TikTok

Madam Sie's provision shop, established in the 1960s at the old Beauty World market, relocated to its current location within the shopping centre in 1984.

A 102-year-old woman working at a provision shop in Beauty World Centre has become the subject of a viral TikTok video, garnering attention for her generosity and dedication.

The video, posted by user @dinahnahnah, shows Madam Sie Choo Yong at Lean Seng Lee Trading piling extra snacks on customers' purchases and refusing to accept full payment.

"She gave me more lollipops even though I paid $2 for two," the TikTok user states in the video. When the user's husband attempts to pay Madam Sie a larger sum, she reportedly continues offering additional snacks and refuses the money.

According to the video, a passer-by intervened to help and encouraged the couple to frequent the shop.

Lean Seng Lee Trading, located in the Upper Bukit Timah shopping centre, is owned by Madam Sie's youngest son, who explained that his mother helps manage the store to stay active. He added that he has no plans to close the shop, wanting to ensure his mother remains occupied.

Madam Sie's second son Lean Kee Suh, 66, told Today that his mother immigrated from China in her 30s and worked as a farmer.

"She worked from day to night, lifting bags that were up to 60kg."

The video has resonated with viewers, amassing over 128,500 views and 13,200 likes since being uploaded on June 12. Many have left comments expressing admiration for Madam Sie and pledging their support.

“I always pass by her store and she is very friendly to her customers and she speaks teochew!" claimed a commenter.

"I live just one stop away but never knew about this shop,” read another comment. “Will definitely pay her a visit and support her."

"Popo, wait! I will come down as soon as I can!" quipped another TikTok user.

Madam Sie's provision shop, established in the 1960s at the old Beauty World market, relocated to its current location within the shopping centre in 1984. The shop is just one of several businesses owned by her family.