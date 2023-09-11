Bike, rider in bushes in Jurong West collision; MPV flips over after accident on Braddell flyover

In one accident, a motorcycle is seen clipping a silver sedan (left). In the second, a dark sedan is seen crossing a road chevron before colliding with an MPV.

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating two separate road accidents that took place on Thursday, which resulted in three people being sent to the hospital.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the first incident – involving a motorcycle and a car at the junction of Jurong West Street 63 towards Jurong West Street 64 – at 7.40pm.

A 51-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

A video shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page shows a motorcycle crossing a junction. As it does so, it clips the front of a silver sedan that is waiting to make a discretionary right turn. The impact sends the rider and his bike careening across the junction before they land in some bushes.

A 45-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, said the police.

The police were alerted to the second accident at about 8pm, involving two cars travelling on the Central Expressway (CTE) towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), at the slip road leading to the Braddell Road exit.

In a video posted on the SGRV Facebook page, a dark sedan is seen crossing a road chevron before colliding with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that is taking the slip road exit towards Braddell Road.

The collision resulted in the MPV turning turtle, with the momentum causing it to slide along the road and flip over again.

The sedan is then seen moving back across the Braddell flyover exit before crashing into a hedge that separates north-bound vehicles on the CTE from those exiting the flyover.

The video concludes with a man in a T-shirt emerging from the sedan and walking hurriedly to the MPV before kneeling at one of the car’s windows.

A 66-year-old male driver and a 44-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the police and SCDF said.

Police investigations for both accidents are ongoing.