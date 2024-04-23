 Body of TJC student who died in Tampines crash is going home, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Body of TJC student who died in Tampines crash is going home

A growing crowd of people waiting to receive the body of Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril.TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY
Shazalina Salim
Farah Daley
Apr 23, 2024 12:12 pm

The body of 17-year-old Afifah Munirah Muhammad Azril, a first-year student at Temasek Junior College (TJC), is on its way home to her waiting family members.

Afifah, along with her father, Police Coast Guard officer Muhammad Azril Mahmood, were in their car at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 4 at about 7am on April 22 when a speeding car crashed into them.

According to the police, the speeding vehicle crashed into three cars, a van and a minibus.

Afifah, who was unconscious when taken to hospital, died from her injuries.

Mr Azril, who was taken to hospital and underwent surgery for spinal injuries, is recovering in hospital, according to a Facebook update by his brother.

TJC issued a circular to parents informing them of the counselling support available for their children in dealing with the news of the tragic death of their schoolmate. The school posted a tribute to Afifah.

Cedar Girls' Secondary School also paid tribute to Afifah, who was "one of our outstanding graduands and an esteemed leader for Girl Guides".

The other vicitim who died from her injuries was 57-year-old Norzihan Juwahib. She, too, was unconscious when taken to hospital and died from her injuries.

Mr Salimi Juwahib on April 22 shared on Facebook that his sister had died in the accident.

A 42-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations.

