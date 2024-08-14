Boy, 4, needs stitches after fall in restaurant playroom

A four-year-old boy was given two stitches to his chin after he fell in the playroom at NEX's Beauty In The Pot restaurant.

Mr Chen, 34, told Lianhe Zaobao his family had dinner at the restaurant on July 1 and they were about to leave when his son wanted to go to the playroom.

"There was already a group of children inside, and my son accidentally fell shortly after entering," said Mr Chen.

"His chin hit a sharp corner of the bench in the waiting area and was injured."

The bench had a corner where the covering was torn and the edge of a wooden board was exposed.

Mr Chen shared that the restaurant employees gave him a band-aid and offered to compensate him but did not give any "reasonable explanation". He claimed the restaurant was not sincere in handling the situation.

Lotte Group, which owns the restaurant chain, explained to the Chinese daily that there is a sign outside the playroom to remind parents to supervise their children and that the playroom is meant for children aged five to 12.

"The group will conduct an internal review to ensure that the playroom environment continues to remain safe," said the spokesperson, adding that it has stepped up routine cleaning and inspection of the playroom to twice a day.

"This was an unfortunate incident. We understand the pain that the parents of the injured child are going through, but we also note that the child was unsupervised while running and playing in the playroom."

The spokesperson shared that when the company called the family three days after the incident, it was told that the boy was recovering well and the family accepted the offer to bear the medical expenses, including the cost of removing the stitches.