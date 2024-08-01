ByteDance food poisoning: Yun Hai Yao, Pu Tien suspended

The businesses are Yun Hai Yao (left), located at 1 Northpoint Drive, and Pu Tien Services, located at 2 Senoko South Road.

Two catering businesses linked to the mass food poisoning incident on July 30 at the ByteDance office in One Raffles Quay have been suspended from July 31 until further notice.

The businesses are Yun Hai Yao, located at 1 Northpoint Drive, and Pu Tien Services, located at 2 Senoko South Road, said the Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency in a joint statement.

The authorities took action, given the severity of the incident in which 130 people who had consumed food supplied by the two businesses on July 30 suffered gastroenteritis symptoms, the statement added.

Yun Hai Yao, an eatery chain from China, is more commonly known here as Yun Nans.

The joint statement said: “The licensees are required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils, and dispose all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items.

“All food handlers working in the premises are required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for foodborne pathogens, before they can resume work as food handlers.”

A total of 17 people are hospitalised and in stable condition, while the rest have sought outpatient treatment, have self-medicated or have recovered without treatment.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, the authorities said.

Putien, in a statement on July 31, said: “We will suspend our catering kitchen to cooperate with the authorities and await the results of the investigations. All our restaurants will continue operations.”

The appointed food hygiene officer working at the premises must also re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3 before resuming work as a food hygiene officer, the statement said.

It added that food safety is a joint responsibility, and food operators are reminded to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

To maintain a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, anyone who comes across poor hygiene practices in food establishments is advised not to patronise such outlets. Instead, they should report the eatery to SFA via its online feedback form with details for follow-up investigations, the statement said.