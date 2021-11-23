Car bursts into flames at Yishun junction, leaves one person with minor injuries

A car burst into flames at the junction of Yishun Avenue 11 and Yishun Central on Monday afternoon (Nov 22).

Stomper Rifqi shared with Stomp photos and videos of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles and firefighters at the scene.

"It started when the blaring of a vehicle's horn caught my attention at around 1.50pm," said Rifqi.

An SCDF ambulance arrived shortly after and attempted to extinguish the fire, but it did not work, and other parts of the car caught subsequently caught fire, Rifqi added.

"About a minute later, an SCDF rhino came but even so, they were unable to extinguish the fire."

According to Rifqi, the police soon arrived, along with an SCDF fire truck arrived at the scene and firefighters were seen pulling out the fire hose to extinguish the fire.

"Everything lasted around 30 minutes."

In response to a Stomp query, the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 2.05pm.

"The fire involved a car and was extinguished by SCDF using two compressed air foam backpacks and a hose reel," said SCDF.

SCDF said a person sustained minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.