Car seen transporting 3-seater sofa on its roof at Ikea carpark in Tampines

A family has drawn criticism for trying to transport a three-seater sofa on their car roof at the carpark of Ikea Tampines.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante posted a video of the incident that occurred on Wednesday night (Nov 17).

In the video, the Citroën C4 is seen trying to exit the carpark with the sofa secured on its roof.

The car's occupants have drawn flak from netizens, who felt that they could have just paid for professional delivery.

One user commented: "(sic) Got money spend for the car but no money spend for delivery."

Many also likened the unusual sight to a scene from the Mr Bean television series.

In the iconic scene, the titular character was seen manoeuvring his vehicle with a mop while seated on a sofa secured to the car roof.