Car tries to force its way into Singapore at checkpoint, three arrested

A high-speed chase across the Second Link came to a crashing halt after a driver tried to force his way into Singapore through the automated motorcycle clearance lanes and instead crashed his car between clearance counters at Tuas checkpoint.

The driver, who had a tampered Singapore passport in his possession, was arrested, as were his two passengers: a male Chinese national and a female Vietnamese national.

At 2.14am on April 8, a Malaysia-registered vehicle driven by a male Singaporean evaded departure clearance at Malaysia's Komplex Sultan Abu Bakar and sped towards Tuas Checkpoint while being pursued by Malaysia's Traffic Police.

The vehicle was spotted by an Auxiliary Police Officer at the entrance of Tuas Checkpoint towards Malaysia, who immediately activated the alarm.

The checkpoint was then locked down, ICA said in a news release on Friday (April 8).

The driver attempted to force his way into Singapore through the automated motorcycle clearance lanes, but the lanes were too narrow and the car crashed into the counters.

An ICA officer suffered an abrasion on his right ankle due to the crash.

The driver was detained by ICA officers.

The two passengers in the vehicle, had attempted to flee the scene by foot, but were stopped by auxiliary police officers.

The female passenger sustained injuries from a fall while attempting to escape.

Both the injured ICA officer and the female passenger were sent to the hospital for their injuries.

Both passengers were also allegedly not in possession of valid travel documents and were subsequently detained, ICA said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the vehicle was wanted by the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau, and tested positive for drug consumption after a preliminary urine test.

All three have been placed under arrest by the police and investigations are ongoing.

Offenders found guilty of illegal entry can be jailed up to six months and given a minimum of three strokes of the cane. Those found guilty of possessing a false Singapore travel document can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to 10 years, or both.

For damaging government property, first time offenders can be fined up to $2,000, jailed up to 3 years, and caned.