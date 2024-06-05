 Cat A and B COEs fall by nearly 5% as premiums dip , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Cat A and B COEs fall by nearly 5% as premiums dip

COE premiums were down for all categories at the tender exercise that ended on June 5.PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Nian Tjoe for The Straits Times
Jun 05, 2024 05:44 pm

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums fell in all categories in the latest tender exercise on June 5, 2024.

The price of COEs for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (Category A) dropped by 4.9 per cent to $88,200, from $92,700 set two weeks ago.

The premium for larger, more powerful cars and electric vehicles (Category B) was down by 4.8 per cent to $100,607, from $105,689 at the previous tender.

The Open category COE – almost always used for bigger and more powerful cars – closed at $101,600, down 3.2 per cent from $105,002.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums ended at $70,589, a dip of 2 per cent from the previous $72,001 while for motorcycles, the premium fell 3.5 per cent to $8,989 from $9,311.

Singapore

COE prices for smaller cars and motorcycles dip

