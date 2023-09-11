Cat fight on Scoot flight: Passengers get into scuffle while disembarking plane

Five female passengers of a Scoot flight from Singapore to Shenzhen, China, got into a scuffle during disembarkation, much to the alarm of everyone else on board.

A video shared by TikTok user Yyhiakhiakhiak on Friday (Sept 8) showed the altercation along the plane aisle.

The women tussled with each other as flight attendants can be heard saying, ”please stop”, and “don't fight, don't fight". During the fracas, one of the women even fell into the seats.

It is not clear what sparked the incident.

The commotion was loud enough to alert the flight captains who emerged from the cockpit to check on the situation.

In a reply to 8world, Scoot said the incident happened on Wednesday on board flight TR144 from Singapore, which landed in Shenzhen.

The statement added that airport authorities had activated contingency plans to assist Scoot's ground staff and cabin crew in handling the situation.

The spokesman said the disembarkation process continued without a hitch thereafter.

Naturally, netizens were amused by the incident.

"Were they fighting over the armrest?" wondered one TikTok user.