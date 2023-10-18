Man books flight thinking it’s with SIA, but it’s with Scoot

He thought he booked a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight but felt cheated when he found out later it was operated by budget carrier Scoot.

Stomper K had booked the flight, which had an SIA logo, using the travel site Skyscanner. Scoot is owned by SIA.

He was unhappy because his parents, who would be travelling with him, would be doing so in less comfortable conditions.

“My parents have not gone overseas for a while and they were excited about their trip to Vietnam. Due to their age, they prefer more legroom and comfort. Thus we decided on Singapore Airlines,” he explained.

“We looked up Skyscanner for affordable flights. I booked five tickets for myself and my family to Vietnam through Skyscanner, which then directed me to Cheaptickets.

“However, upon booking all the tickets, I noticed the ‘operated by Scoot’ under the Singapore Airlines logo. That led me to think about a case I read online where someone booked SQ but got Scoot instead.

“I went to check using my E-ticket reference on the Singapore Airlines website and confirmed that I fell for the same ruse.”

The flight to Ho Chi Minh City operated by Scoot is on Airbus A321neo.

“It is a small Airbus with no television and less legroom. So why am I paying SQ price for Scoot?” asked the Stomper.

“The return flight is fine, no issues, as it is operated by Singapore Airlines with a bigger Airbus, the A350-900.

“If an airline is operated by Scoot, why are they using the SQ logo instead of the Scoot logo on Skyscanner? Aren't they confusing the consumers and why is this accepted?

“I am lucky mine is a short two-hour flight, but what if this were a flight to Japan or Australia? Would my parents have to endure the journey because they decided to mix the logos up?”

Other Stompers had similar encounters with SIA in July. And in September last year, a woman discovered a flight she booked on the SIA website was operated by Scoot.

An SIA spokesman told Stomp then that the airline sells flights operated by its codeshare partners on its booking platforms.

“SIA’s codeshare partnerships with 31 airlines, including Scoot, offer our customers access to a wider network beyond those operated directly by the airline,” said the spokesperson.