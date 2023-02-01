Chingay Parade 2023 free-standing area still available

Performers rehearsing for Chingay 2023, which will take place on Feb 3 and 4, 2023.

People without tickets who are still keen to attend this year’s Chingay parade will be granted complimentary access into a free-standing area on a first-come, first-served basis.

The parade will take place at the F1 pit building, and the area allocated to the public will be a stretch of road beside the parade route.

Tickets for both dates of the parade, Feb 3 and 4, have been sold out, said the Chingay 2023 executive committee on Tuesday.

“Members of the public are encouraged to come down earlier to secure good spots for better viewing of the performances,” the exco said, adding that they will work closely with the relevant authorities regarding crowd management and security.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the public can enjoy the Rabbits Art-Venture installation at the F1 pit building from Feb 3 to 9.

“More than 2000 students came together with community artists and the People’s Association’s community arts and culture clubs to create Chingay rabbits based on the theme ‘Future Singapore’,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to seeing the art installation as well as the parade live.

Chingay Parade 2023 returns in full form this weekend after two years of digital and hybrid formats, with President Halimah Yacob and PM Lee attending as guests.