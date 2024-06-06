CNB seizes more than 6kg of drugs from car in Choa Chu Kang

The drugs seized on June 4 at Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

Two Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers sustained cuts on their arms in apprehending two men who violently protested arrest.

In the operation on June 4, CNB officers intercepted a car at a multi-storey carpark at Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

A search of the car recovered about 4.5kg of cannabis, 968g of Ice, 63g of ketamine, 1,180 Erimin-5 tablets, 1,170g of Ecstasy and 181 LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps. Another 50 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from a nearby riser.

The 38-year-old driver and his 27-year-old passenger were arrested.

The estimated worth of the drugs seized in this operation is about $692,000.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, director of Intelligence Division, said: “Drug traffickers care only about making as much profit as possible and will stop at nothing, even if it means causing harm to our society and inflicting injuries to CNB officers who are carrying out their duties."

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.