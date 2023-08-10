 Man struggling with cops in Bukit Batok wanted by CNB, arrested for causing hurt to public servant, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man struggling with cops in Bukit Batok wanted by CNB, arrested for causing hurt to public servant

The video shared by Tiagong on Tuesday morning (Aug 8) shows three people trying to subdue a man with dyed hair.PHOTOS: STOMP
Ong Su Mann
Aug 10, 2023 12:41 pm

He put up quite a fight.

A man caught on video struggling against police officers was found to be wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and arrested.

The video shared by Tiagong on Tuesday morning (Aug 8) shows three people trying to subdue a man with dyed hair in a sheltered walkway of an HDB estate. The video appeared to be taken from a moving vehicle.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said the police officers were patrolling at Block 468B Bukit Batok West on Monday at about 1.20pm and conducted a check on the 29-year-old man, who was found to be wanted by CNB.

The man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

 

The drug offences have been referred to CNB.

Investigations are ongoing.

