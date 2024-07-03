COE premium for larger cars down 1.4% to $100,901

The Category A COE premium inched upwards, while the price of a Category B certificate dipped.

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed on July 3, with the premium for larger cars dipping after a rebound for both car categories at the previous round.

The COE premium for smaller cars, though, continued to inch upwards.

At $91,001, the price of Category A COEs, meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), was $112 - or 0.1 per cent - higher than the $90,889 at the previous exercise.

This means prices of smaller cars are likely to stay high. This is because listed vehicle prices usually include the COE, which gives people the right to own and use a vehicle here.

The premium for Category B COEs, meant for larger, more powerful cars and EVs, dipped 1.4 per cent to end at $100,901, from $102,334.

The price of Open category (Category E) COEs, which can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles, ended at $100,889 – 0.9 per cent higher than $100,000 before. Such certificates are almost always used to register bigger, more powerful cars.

The motorcycle COE premium (Category D) was down 1.1 per cent to $8,900, from $9,002.

For commercial vehicles (Category C), the COE premium ended at $70,001 – 0.1 per cent higher than the previous price of $69,900.