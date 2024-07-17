COE premium for smaller cars inching up to $91,899

The price gap between the two car COE categories now stands at $8,101.

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended mixed on July 17, with the premium for smaller cars continuing to edge upwards for the third consecutive tender.

At $91,899, the premium for Category A, meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), was 1 per cent higher than the $91,001 registered in the previous exercise on July 3.

Category B COEs, meant for larger, more powerful cars and EVs, dipped 0.9 per cent to end at $100,000, from $100,901.

Therefore, $8,101 separates the premiums for Categories A and B, narrowing from $9,900 two weeks ago.

The price of Open category (Category E) COEs, which can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles, ended at $100,341 – 0.5 per cent lower than $100,889 before. These certificates are almost always used to register bigger, more powerful cars.

At $9,089, the motorcycle COE premium (Category D) was up 2.1 per cent from $8,900.

For commercial vehicles (Category C), the COE premium ended at $70,601, 0.9 per cent higher than the previous price of $70,001.

COEs give people the right to own and use a vehicle here.

This is the last tender exercise under the current COE quota period from May to July. The authorities are expected to announce the number of COEs available for the next three months before the next COE tender, which opens on Aug 5.