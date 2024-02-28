Concealed knife drops after man bumps into table at hawker centre

A 53-year-old was arrested after he was seen with a knife at Boon Lay Place Market on Feb 24.

Responding to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 221A Boon Lay Place at around 11.20pm and arrested the man for possession of an offensive weapon.

According to Shin Min Daily News, police officers searched the man and found a knife over 10cm long and a pipe on him.

The man had reportedly bumped into a table at the hawker centre, causing the knife that was tucked into his waistband to fall off.

This frightened stall vendors and customers, who then called the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.