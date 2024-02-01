Man falling from 18th storey lands in tree, dies

A resident of Neptune Court Block 2 at Marine Vista heard a loud sound in the late afternoon of Jan 29.

Curious, the woman looked out the window to see what had caused the noise but saw nothing amiss.

"When I looked closer, I discovered that there was a foot sticking out from a tree downstairs. It turned out that there was a person in the tree," the woman told Shin Min Daily News.

A woman was later spotted standing by the tree, clearly distraught and with blood on her face.

"The woman's face was covered in blood, but she couldn't reach the person stuck in the tree," a resident told the Chinese daily.

Residents said the couple had moved into the neighbourhood only about a year ago and kept to themselves most of the time.

The police said a 46-year-old man was pronounced dead on the spot. Preliminary investigation ruled out any suspicion of crime.

The deceased's 55-year-old wife was taken to hospital conscious.

Police investigations are ongoing.

HELPLINES

Mental well-being

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151 1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

Aware’s Sexual Assault Care Centre: 6779-0282 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline: 1800-777-0000

Counselling

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

Online resources