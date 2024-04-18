Counting bean sprouts: Diner and seller argue over taugeh

In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post on April 16, Ms Jeni Lim shared a photo of her meal and a receipt.

"My first and likely last to this place. I believe their $25 bean sprouts are grown in soil as precious as gold," she wrote in reference to her meal with seven friends at Ah Chiang's Porridge at 65 Tiong Poh Road.

The post elicited reactions from netizens, mostly surprise at the cost of the dish comprising a vegetable that is arguably the cheapest in Singapore.

One of those who commented even suggested that there could have been an error and that the $25 was for the plate of salmon.

The porridge shop on April 17 explained that the cost was for two plates of bean sprouts fried with salted fish and not for just a plate as suggested by Ms Lim in her post.

Ms Lim commented on the shop's post, explaining that she and her friends were served just one plate of the bean sprout dish, after which she asked the server if the plate was indeed the large portion they had ordered for eight diners.

The diners expressed their disbelief and the shop served them with a second plate of the bean sprout dish.

"We felt deceived but chose not to cause a scene," Ms Lim wrote.

Ah Chiang's Porridge responded in a bid to defuse the situation, stating that there could have been a misunderstanding between Ms Lim and the server.

The server apparently agreed that the plate of bean sprout dish was correct but realised the portion was wrong when she saw the plate on the table. The chef confirmed that the dish was to be split over two plates for Ms Lim and her friends.

"That was why the second plate was served later – not as a token of apology but because it was part of the order," the shop explained.

"We apologise for any confusion and inconvenience caused. We acknowledge that we should have informed you about the split earlier."

Ms Lim on April 18 posted on her Facebook page a photo of her plucking bean sprouts. She captioned it: "Sakura Japanese lacto farming technology bean sprouts 320g – $1.73. Effort to turn it into silver – 100%."