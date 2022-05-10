Covid-19 cases spike to 4,831, more than double yesterday's figure

The week-on-week infection ratio rose to 1.49 on Tuesday from 1.1 on Monday.

The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore rose to 4,831 on Tuesday (May 10), more than double the 2,271 cases on Monday.

The number of cases reported on Tuesday were also more than triple that of last Tuesday's (May 3) numbers, which stood at 1,570.

These numbers were reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on its website on Tuesday (May 10).

Last Tuesday's ratio was 0.72.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over those of the week before. A rate of more than 1 shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

MOH said there were 263 hospitalised cases on Tuesday, with six patients in intensive care and 24 requiring oxygen support.

Four deaths were also reported.

Of the new local cases, 394 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 4,225 were detected through antigen rapid tests, which means they either had no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 212 new imported cases, with 16 detected through PCR tests and 196 through ART.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,225,024 Covid-19 cases, with 1,356 deaths.