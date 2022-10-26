 Culinary icon Violet Oon and children take legal action to buy out business partner, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Culinary icon Violet Oon and children take legal action to buy out business partner

Culinary icon Violet Oon and children take legal action to buy out business partner
Ms Violet Oon (seated) with her daughter Tay Su-Lyn and son Tay Yiming. PHOTO: VIOLET OON SINGAPORE
Eunice Quek Correspondent
Oct 26, 2022 07:46 pm

Local culinary doyenne Violet Oon and her children Tay Yiming and Tay Su-Lyn have commenced legal proceedings to buy out the stake that luxury and lifestyle company Group MMM has in its restaurant business.

The partnership was inked in 2014, and Oon and her children are 50 per cent shareholders of Violet Oon Inc.

Since then, the brand has expanded into its three outlets at Ion Orchard, Jewel Changi Airport and National Gallery Singapore. The celebrity chef’s first restaurant, which started in 2012 in Bukit Timah, has since closed.

According to a Business Times article, Group MMM – owned by Hong Kong-born businessman Manoj M. Murjani – said it disagreed with the various allegations in the legal action commenced by Oon, 73, and her family.

The group said that all necessary actions would be taken to protect and defend its legal rights, and that it would address the substance of the allegations at the appropriate forum, which includes filing of its defence by Nov 8.

The case is set to be heard in the High Court on Friday.

French chef Thierry Marx at the Eiffel Tower restaurant Madame Brasserie with a dish that he says is more environment-friendly.
Michelin-starred chef showcases climate-friendly cuisine

On their plans moving forward, Oon and her family said in a statement to The Straits Times that their restaurants would continue to provide the best service and quality.

They added: “The Violet Oon family’s mission has always been to preserve the heritage of Peranakan and Singapore food that Violet Oon represents, and the family will continue in this commitment through our restaurants.”

