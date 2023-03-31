Customer tosses eggs at Toast Box staff because they weren't cracked open for her

A woman was caught on camera at a Toast Box counter angrily tossing a tray with saucers of eggs at the staff, shocking onlookers.

She was apparently unhappy that the eggs were not cracked open for her.

After seeing a video of the incident online, a Stomper said: "The lady was disrespectful to the staff in a dispute over half-boiled eggs.

"She took it too far. She threw the tray back, demanding to be 'spoon-fed' everything as if the half-boiled eggs needed to be cracked open when served to her. Not all places do that for the customer."

The two-minute video shows the bespectacled customer holding up a phone throughout the encounter.

After being served two eggs on two saucers stacked together on a tray, she asks in Mandarin for the eggs to be cracked open for her.

The Toast Box staff member places a teaspoon on the saucers, presumably for the customer to crack open the eggs herself.

The customer angrily flicks the tray at the staff member and repeats that she wants the eggs cracked open for her. This startles a man waiting in the queue behind her.

The staff member points out to the customer that there are witnesses and mentions calling the police.

But that does not faze the woman, who tosses another tray on the counter at the employee and insists on getting her eggs.

When she is eventually given the cracked-open eggs on a saucer, she uses a teaspoon to examine them and complains about water in the eggs.

A staff member can be heard directing the customer away from the counter before the video ends.