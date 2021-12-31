Cyclist beats red light, crashes into another cyclist crossing the street

Two cyclists were involved in a head-on collision at a traffic junction when one of them sped down Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 and beat a red light.

A video, which appears to have been taken via the car cam of a driver who was waiting at the red light, was uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

The incident reportedly happened on Dec 19, at 7pm.

The video shows the lights changing from green to red, and the driver of the car pulling to a stop at the traffic junction.

A second later, a cyclist whizzes past the vehicle, despite the red light.

As he reaches the next junction, another cyclist begins to cross the horizontal pedestrian crossing, unaware of the approaching cyclist.

The head-on collision knocked both cyclists off their bikes.

In October, The Ministry of Transport announced that Cyclists caught flouting traffic rules will have to pay a $150 fine from Jan 1 2022, up from $75. For more serious cases, a cyclist may be fined up to $1,000 as well as jailed for up to three months for the first offence.

You can watch the full video here: