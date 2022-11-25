 Dead cockroaches spotted in Korean restaurant in Tanjong Pagar, SFA to take action, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Dead cockroaches spotted in Korean restaurant in Tanjong Pagar, SFA to take action

Dead cockroaches were seen in Kko Kko Nara, a Korean restaurant in Tanjong Pagar.PHOTO: STOMP
Cherlynn Ng
Nov 25, 2022 03:21 pm

Bugs are not on the menu, but cockcroaches were spotted. 

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is taking enforcement action against a Korean restaurant in Tanjong Pagar after dead cockroaches were found on its premises.

Stomper Cheryl had visited Kko Kko Na Ra restaurant on Nov 9, at around 9.30pm.

Sharing photos of her visit, Cheryl recounted: "The restaurant was terribly dirty. I saw two dead cockroaches on the ground next to my table. The area was very dusty as well.

"The staff were not responsive to my feedback when I asked for their management's contact."

At the advice of Stomp, Cheryl subsequently lodged a report with SFA.

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said in a statement on Friday (Nov 25) while no cockroaches were detected in the dining area and kitchen of the restaurant, several dead cockroaches were found in its storeroom."  

Thus enforcement action will be taken against the restaurant licensee for failing to keep the licensed premises clean.

SFA said food safety is a joint responsibility between food operations and the public.

Food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices, said SFA.

Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form

 

