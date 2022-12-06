 Defer travel to areas affected by Indonesia volcano eruption: MFA, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Defer travel to areas affected by Indonesia volcano eruption: MFA

Defer travel to areas affected by Indonesia volcano eruption: MFA
Gladak Perak Bridge following the eruption of Mount Semeru volcano, in Lumajang, East Java province, Indonesia, on Dec 4.PHOTO: REUTERS
Defer travel to areas affected by Indonesia volcano eruption: MFA
After the volcano’s eruption on Dec 4, Indonesian authorities have raised the alert for Semeru to “Level 4”, signifying warning.PHOTO: AFP
Defer travel to areas affected by Indonesia volcano eruption: MFA
Mount Semeru spews volcanic materials to the air as people look on during an eruption in Lumajang, East Java, on Dec 4.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Defer travel to areas affected by Indonesia volcano eruption: MFA
Rescuers inspect an affected smoke area of volcanic materials from the eruption of Mount Semeru at Kajar Kuning village, on Dec 5.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dec 06, 2022 03:21 pm

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore has advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to the affected areas in Indonesia following the eruption of Mount Semeru in East Java.

After the volcano’s eruption on Dec 4, Indonesian authorities have raised the alert for Semeru to “Level 4”, signifying “Awas” (warning in Bahasa Indonesia).

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG) has warned residents to stay at least 8km away from the crater and to avoid any activities from the southeast area of Mount Semeru along the Besuk Kobokan river, up to 17km from the crater, and 500m from any Besuk Kobokan riverbank.

The MFA also advised Singaporeans in the Lumajang and Malang districts to monitor developments closely and avoid Mount Semeru and its vicinity. Lumajang on Monday declared a 14-day emergency following Mount Semeru’s erupting.

Singaporeans abroad should e-Register with MFA at eregister.mfa.gov.sg

Those in need of consular assistance may contact:

Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Dec 4 spewing hot ash clouds a mile high and rivers of lava down its side while sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people exactly one year after its last major eruption killed dozens.
World

Residents in East Java on alert after Mt Semeru eruption

Related Stories

Indonesia families sue government and companies over cough syrup deaths, injuries

‘Not enough food and medicine, they are cold’: Maid says relatives crammed into tent after Java quake

Indonesia boy, 6, rescued from quake rubble after two days

Singapore embassy in Jakarta

Tel: +62 (21) 2995 0400 during office hours, or the 24-hour hotline +62 811 863 348 outside office hours

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/55

More On This Topic
Indonesia raises volcano warning to highest after Semeru erupts; thousands evacuated
More people flee after eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Semeru

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

indonesiaVOLCANOESMinistry of Foreign Affairs