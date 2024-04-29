Disruption to Circle Line resolved, regular services resume

Commute on the Circle Line was disrupted at about 6am on April 29 due to a train fault.

According to Facebook updates by SMRT, train services between Paya Lebar and HarbourFront MRT stations were affected.

In-train and station announcements were made to inform commuters about the situation while SMRT engineers and staff tried to resolve the issue. Commuters were advised to add up to 30 minutes of train travel time on the Circle Line.

Free regular bus services ferried commuters from Paya Lebar station to HarbourFront station and free bridging bus services ferried comuters from Paya Lebar station to Buona Vista station.

Regular train services have resumed progressively from about 7.30am.

The train services resumed by 8.20am and the free regular bus services and bridging bus services ceased at 8.15am.