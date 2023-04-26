Driver, 58, dies after his car crashes into SUV and bus on CTE

The man was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 58-year-old man died after losing control of his car and crashing into a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and a bus on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were alerted to the accident on the Central Expressway (CTE), towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway, after the Balestier Road exit at around 6.50am.

The police added that investigations are ongoing.

The bus involved in the accident belongs to Hui Leong Bus.

The coach service provider’s director, Mr Darry Lim, told The Straits Times that the bus was ferrying around 45 foreign workers to a construction site in Newton when it was rear-ended by a dark grey car.

No one in the bus was hurt.

Mr Lim said he was told that the grey car hit a white SUV first and did not stop after the collision.

“The driver (of the grey car) didn’t stop. He drove for a while and finally rear-ended our bus before stopping,” Mr Lim said, quoting the company’s bus driver, Mr Wang Wei.

He added that Mr Wang got out of the bus to check on the car driver, who was unconscious.

“The driver’s head was on the steering wheel and he was not responding,” Mr Lim said.

Mr Wang also told Mr Lim that the driver’s foot was still on the gas pedal.

Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the car driver. Mr Wang believes the man likely suffered a heart attack while driving, said Mr Lim.