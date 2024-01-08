Driver, 72, assisting police after bus hits motorcyclist in Clementi

The police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Clementi Avenue 6 and Commonwealth Avenue West at about 7.15am on Jan 8.

A 72-year-old man is assisting the police with investigations after an accident in Clementi on the morning of Jan 8.

A 27-second video of the accident, which was shared on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante, shows the private bus the man was driving hitting a motorcyclist from the back.

The 46-year-old motorcyclist can be seen flailing forward and crashing into the car in front of him. The visor on his helmet is flung off by the impact.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force can later be seen preparing to move him onto a stretcher.

Responding to queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a bus and a motorcycle at the junction of Clementi Avenue 6 and Commonwealth Avenue West at about 7.15am.

The motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to National University Hospital, and investigations are ongoing.

The Jan 8 accident joins a recent spate of accidents involving senior drivers.

On Jan 5, a 73-year-old woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after she crashed into a road divider in Serangoon.

The following day, a 67-year-old taxi driver was arrested for careless driving causing death after an accident that killed a 75-year-old woman in Robertson Quay.