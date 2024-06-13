Driver, 74, taken to hospital after car skids, hits bollard

The impact caused the car's airbags to be deployed.

A 74-year-old woman was taken to hospital after her car skidded along Upper Thomson Road on June 12.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman was injured after her car skidded and hit a bollard in the incident that happened just before 3pm. The impact caused the car's airbags to be deployed.

Forty-year-old consultant Jie Ya told the Chinese daily: "I heard a loud noise and thought something had fallen from the construction site, but later I found out it was a car accident."

The police were alerted at 2.50pm to the accident on Upper Thomson Road in the direction of Lornie Road, near the Housing Board estate in Shunfu Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the driver was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

This traffic accident is the second one involving senior drivers this week.

An 89-year-old driver and his 90-year-old passenger were injured after the car they were in was involved in a collision with three other vehicles in the morning of June 8.