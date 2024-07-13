Driver arrested after hit-and-run accident in Marsiling

The elderly victim’s daughter said her mother suffered a head injury and fracture to her right leg, among other injuries.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on July 13 for careless driving causing grievous hurt, after a hit-and-run accident involving a 64-year-old pedestrian in Marsiling on July 12.

The driver is also being investigated for failing to stop after an accident and failing to render assistance to the injured.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, along Marsiling Road towards Marsiling Drive on July 12 at about 5.55am.

The pedestrian was reported to be conscious when taken to the hospital, said the police, who added that investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the pedestrian was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In a Facebook post on July 13, the victim’s daughter made a plea for witnesses.

Ms Eliza Teo-Ong said her mother was about to cross the road to take a bus to Malaysia when she was involved in the accident.

“She lost consciousness (during) the accident and currently does not remember exactly how the accident had happened to her, except knowing that she woke up at a hospital A&E,” wrote Ms Teo-Ong.

She also said that her mother suffered a head injury, brain hemorrhage, fracture to her right leg and several lacerations as a result of the accident.

One head operation has been completed, with more to come in the next few days, added Ms Teo-Ong.