 Driver arrested after hit-and-run accident in Marsiling, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Driver arrested after hit-and-run accident in Marsiling

Driver arrested after hit-and-run accident in Marsiling
The elderly victim’s daughter said her mother suffered a head injury and fracture to her right leg, among other injuries.PHOTO: ELIZA TEO-ONG/FACEBOOK
Rhea Yasmine for The Straits Times
Jul 13, 2024 09:51 pm

A 33-year-old man was arrested on July 13 for careless driving causing grievous hurt, after a hit-and-run accident involving a 64-year-old pedestrian in Marsiling on July 12.

The driver is also being investigated for failing to stop after an accident and failing to render assistance to the injured.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, along Marsiling Road towards Marsiling Drive on July 12 at about 5.55am.

The pedestrian was reported to be conscious when taken to the hospital, said the police, who added that investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the pedestrian was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

In a Facebook post on July 13, the victim’s daughter made a plea for witnesses.

Photos of the Suntec City accident posted on social media show an overturned light-coloured car, with debris scattered in the vicinity.
Singapore

Car falls into Suntec City’s Fountain of Wealth; man under probe

Related Stories

Rare sambar deer killed in accident with taxi in Mandai Road

Teen e-bike rider nabbed after fleeing accident left 2 pedestrians hurt

E-bike caught on camera crashing into pedestrians

Ms Eliza Teo-Ong said her mother was about to cross the road to take a bus to Malaysia when she was involved in the accident.

“She lost consciousness (during) the accident and currently does not remember exactly how the accident had happened to her, except knowing that she woke up at a hospital A&E,” wrote Ms Teo-Ong.

She also said that her mother suffered a head injury, brain hemorrhage, fracture to her right leg and several lacerations as a result of the accident.

One head operation has been completed, with more to come in the next few days, added Ms Teo-Ong.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICsenior citizensTRAFFIC OFFENCES