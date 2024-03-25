Driver to be charged after hit-and-run accident in Geylang; 2 pedestrians injured

A 51-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were conscious when taken to hospital, said the police.

A 21-year-old man will be charged in court on March 25 for his suspected involvement in a hit-and-run case which resulted in two casualties suffering grievous hurt.

A video recording of the accident posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shows the car moving along a road with rows of shophouses on either side, when it rams into two pedestrians who are crossing the road.

The two pedestrians are flung into the air upon impact before hitting the ground, with one of them seen lying motionless in the middle of the road. The footage – captured by another car’s dashboard camera – shows the car slowing down a little, before driving off.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Sims Avenue towards Sims Avenue East, near Geylang Lorong 19, at around 11.40pm on March 23.

Both the victims were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Investigations are ongoing.