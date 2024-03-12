Driver fails to stop at zebra crossing, hits cyclist

Had this taken place at the Road Safety Park of the good old days, both driver and cyclist would have been given demerit points.

The cyclist who did not dismount to use the zebra crossing was lucky that the driver who failed to stop at the crossing was not speeding.

In a video shared in Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on March 10, a car turning onto Punggol Road from the Tampines Expressway is seen staying its course, with no signs of slowing down, despite the car to its right stopping at the zebra crossing.

At the same time, a cyclist using the zebra crossing continues riding instead of dismounting and pushing the bike across.

The cyclist is thrown off his bike on impact and his handphone sent flying. He then picks himself up, gathers his bike and handphone, and walks to the footpath.

The Singapore Police Force lists this road safety tip for pedestrians: Ensure that vehicles have come to a stop before crossing the road.