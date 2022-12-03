Elderly man crossing road dies after Bishan accident, taxi driver arrested

According to Shin Min Daily News, the victim was crossing the road to take a bus when he was hit by the taxi.

A 77-year-old male pedestrian died after he was hit by a taxi in Bishan on Friday morning.

The police said they were alerted to an accident at 6.18am along Bishan Street 22 towards Sin Ming Avenue.

The man was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. He later died in hospital.

A 67-year-old male taxi driver was arrested for careless driving and causing grievous hurt.

Police investigations are under way.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the victim was crossing the road to take a bus to visit his niece when he was hit by the taxi.

Last year, more people were killed or injured in road accidents, the Traffic Police said in February. In 2021, 107 people died in traffic accidents compared with 83 in 2020.

Those found guilty of driving without due care or reasonable consideration causing the death of another person can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both, for a first-time offence.