 Elderly victim avoids losing $1.5m to investment scam after police, bank intervene, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Elderly victim avoids losing $1.5m to investment scam after police, bank intervene

Elderly victim avoids losing $1.5m to investment scam after police, bank intervene
The transfers were detected by both the police’s Anti-Scam Centre and Standard Chartered Bank on Jan 11, leading to a scam victim avoiding losses of $1.5 million.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Kolette Lim
Jan 17, 2024 09:57 am

A 71-year-old would have lost about $1.5 million to an investment scam had it not been for the actions of the police and bank staff on Jan 11.

In a media statement on Jan 16, the police said that the victim had made “large-sum” payments to different bank accounts after a foreign acquaintance promised the victim quick returns on investment opportunities.

The transfers – the sums of which were not disclosed – were subsequently detected by both the police’s Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) and Standard Chartered Bank. It is unclear if any of the transactions were successful.

The ASC then told the victim, through an SMS message, to be wary of scams, while the bank’s anti-fraud team temporarily suspended the victim’s access to digital banking. 

The intervention by ASC and Standard Chartered Bank officers helped the victim avoid losses totalling about $1.5 million, said the police.

In investment scams, the culprits usually approach targets through social media platforms or instant messaging and dating applications, they added.

Scammers would impersonate DBS bank or the bank staff through spoofed SMSes to phish for victims’ banking credentials.
Singapore

7 arrested for alleged involvement in phishing cases

Related Stories

Passenger in India detained after slapping pilot over 13-hour flight delay

Man found with stab wounds at Sun Plaza taken to hospital

Two people taken to hospital after fire in Telok Blangah flat

The scammers would then promote investment schemes such as those involving cryptocurrency, foreign exchange or stocks, portraying them as lucrative opportunities.

Victims who invested in the purported schemes realise they have been scammed only when they find they cannot withdraw their money.

The police advise the public to check and clarify information against sources, such as the Financial Institutions Directory, the Register of Representatives and the Investor Alert List on the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s website before making any investment decisions.

They added that people should alert their friends and family about potential scams and report fraudulent transactions to their bank immediately.

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policeSCAMSSTANDARD CHARTERED