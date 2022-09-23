Esso cuts pump prices by 6 cents, Caltex by 3 cents

With the latest adjustment, Esso's petrols are the cheapest here, with its 92-octane at $2.71 before discount.

Pump prices have fallen for the second time this week, with Esso and Caltex lowering rates on Friday morning.

According to Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker set up by the Consumers Association of Singapore, Esso cut prices by six cents a litre across the board while Caltex lowered its rates by three cents.

With the latest adjustment, Esso's petrols are the cheapest here, with its 92-octane at $2.71 before discount, its 95-octane at $2.76, and its 98-octane at $3.23 a litre. Its diesel at $2.74 is on par with Caltex's price.

The latter's 92-octane petrol is $2.74 a litre, its 95-octane $2.79, and its premium 98-octane $3.45. Caltex does not offer regular 98-octane fuel.

The other three pump operators - Shell, Sinopec and SPC - are likely to follow suit with reductions by the weekend. Meanwhile, Sinopec has raised its premium 98-octane fuel by 13 cents after briefly lowering it earlier this week.

The cuts by Esso and Caltex follow a further slide in oil prices. The benchmark Brent crude last traded at US$90.71 on the Intercontinental Exchange Europe, down from US$91.90 on Tuesday.

After discount, Sinopec still offers the cheapest petrol here, with its 95-octane at $2.21 a litre (with selected OCBC cards), but the company has only three stations in Singapore. Among operators with sizeable networks, Esso's 92-octane is next at $2.22 a litre (with DBS Esso card).