FairPrice launches $2m food donation drive to help the needy

In an effort to combat the rising cost of living and improve nutrition access for vulnerable groups, FairPrice Group (FPG) and FairPrice Foundation (FPF) have launched A Full Plate, Singapore's largest food donation drive.

The initiative, announced today, aims to provide healthy and nutritious food for underprivileged communities with the help of the public. FairPrice Foundation will also match public donations up to $1 million, bringing the total to $2 million.

From Oct 3 to Nov 17, members of the public can donate at any of FPG's touchpoints, including FairPrice stores, Unity Pharmacies, Cheers and Kopitiam outlets, as well as through the FPG app and FairPrice Online.

Donations will go towards providing nutritious groceries and meals to the beneficiaries of 10 charity partners.

In addition to the donation drive, Chas Orange card holders will enjoy a 3 per cent discount on their purchases at all FairPrice stores every Friday, from Oct 2024 to end-Mar 2025. This discount applies to families whose monthly household income per member is between $1,501 and $2,300.

"It is clear that all in Singapore want to lead healthy lives through what they eat and how they keep fit. However, stubborn inflation, supply chain infractions caused by Covid-19 and geo-political tensions globally have had an impact on the cost of daily essentials, and at FPG we are leaning in to help feed and educate Singaporeans on the importance of nutrition in keeping up a healthy lifestyle," said Group CEO Vipul Chawla.

This year, FPG conducted a survey, "A Full Plate — A look at the nutritional state of the nation" and found that while Singaporeans understand the importance of healthy eating, there are differing interpretations of what constitutes a balanced meal. The upcoming donation drive will therefore focus on providing healthier food options, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen chicken, oatmeal, brown rice, wholemeal bread and even sugar-free jams.

Mr Robin C. Lee, CEO of Food from the Heart, one of the charity partners involved in the drive, said: “I am heartened to see that FairPrice Group and the FairPrice Foundation have focused on nutrition and redesigned how and what our beneficiaries receive from food donation drives."

These initiatives mark the start of FPG commemorating Singapore's 60th year of independence and reflect their commitment to the nation's social compact.

"As the nation's largest retailer, we are dedicated to doing our part in uplifting all Singaporeans, and making every day a little better for those we serve," said Mr Chawla.