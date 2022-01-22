 Father arrested after twin boys found dead in canal, to be charged with murder, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Father arrested after twin boys found dead in canal, to be charged with murder

The bodies of the two 11-year-old boys were found in the canal near Greenridge Crescent playground, on Jan 21, 2022.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Jan 22, 2022 11:42 pm

The police have arrested a 48-year-old man for his suspected involvement in the death of his two 11-year-old sons.

On Friday (Jan 21), at about 6.25pm, the police received a call for assistance by the man at a playground along Greenridge Crescent.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the man's two 11-year-old sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground and were pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

The police followed up on all possible leads and conducted round-the-clock investigations, which eventually led to the arrest of the man.

Police said the man will be charged in court on Monday (Jan 24) with murder.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty. Police investigations are ongoing.

