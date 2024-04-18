Neighbours express shock at death of S'pore woman in Spain

Neighbours told TNP that Ms Fang was 'polite, courteous and always smiling'.

Neighbours have expressed shock after the body of 39-year-old missing Singaporean woman Ms Audrey Fang was found in Spain.

Ms Fang's body was found on April 10 with over 30 stab wounds near the carpark of the restaurant Venta los Collares, which is about a two-hour drive from the hotel she was staying at in Xabia, a coastal town in the province of Alicante, Valencia.

However, her body was identified only on April 17.

A Singaporean man was arrested by the Civil Guard on April 16 at a hotel in Alicante after he was reportedly caught on the restaurant's CCTV.

Neighbours told TNP that Ms Fang was "polite, courteous and always smiling".

Mr Kenneth Kiong said Ms Fang was a kind, personable and sociable person.

When he and his wife read Ms Fang was found dead after her family had posted an appeal for information on her whereabouts, they were shocked.

"It was very disheartening," he said.

"Who would want to hurt someone like her? I pray for closure for her dad and her brother."

Another neighbour, who wishes to remain anonymous, said Ms Fang lived with her father and brother in their HDB flat at Petir Road.

Her mother died a few years ago.

"I know she had a flower shop and often drove," said the neighbour.

Both neighbours said Ms Fang was "always seen alone".

Mr Kiong noted that Ms Fang's car and company van with the words "Audrey's Floral Management" on it are still parked at their residential carpark.

When TNP visited the address of her flower company at Depot Road, the lights were off and nobody was there.

TNP PHOTO: FARAH DALEY

Ms Fang had flown to Spain on April 4.

Her brother, Mr Benjamin Fang, told TNP that his sister was travelling alone and believed she was going to meet a friend.

She was seen leaving her hotel on April 9 at 8.45pm. Her belongings were left behind in her room.

The family felt something was amiss when her father could not reach her after April 10.

On April 11, they contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

When she did not arrive in Singapore as scheduled on April 12 at 7am, her brother lodged a police report.

MFA told TNP that Singapore's Honorary Consulate-General (HCG) in Madrid is in contact with the local authorities regarding the case.

MFA and the HCG have been providing consular assistance and support to Ms Fang's family: "We express our deepest condolences to the family."