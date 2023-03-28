Woman throws down shoes for 50 seconds from Yishun flat

“Killer litter” alert.

In a video uploaded to TikTok on Monday (March 27), a woman is spotted throwing several pairs of shoes from a common corridor of a third-floor flat in Yishun.

Throughout the 50-second clip, the woman hurls the shoes onto the first floor, and one of them lands inside a bin used for burning joss paper.

She can also be seen tossing a white plastic bag.

The video, shared by user Maurice Nadarajan, has been viewed over 139,000 times and garnered more than 350 comments.

The caption of the video said: “Only in Yishun.”

In the comments, many netizens from Yishun said they were able to relate to the incident, noting how such incidents were occurring frequently in the estate.

SCREENGRAB: MAURICENADARAJAN/TIKTOK

One joked, saying: “At least she checked that there wasn’t anyone downstairs.”

But others were more wary, calling her actions “killer littering” and urged for a police report to be made.

According to the National Environment Agency, there was a 77 per cent increase in the average high-rise littering cases from 2019 to 2021, compared with the previous two-year period.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act 1987, any individual who commits a littering offence may be fined up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.