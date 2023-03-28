Woman throws down shoes for 50 seconds from Yishun flat
“Killer litter” alert.
In a video uploaded to TikTok on Monday (March 27), a woman is spotted throwing several pairs of shoes from a common corridor of a third-floor flat in Yishun.
Throughout the 50-second clip, the woman hurls the shoes onto the first floor, and one of them lands inside a bin used for burning joss paper.
She can also be seen tossing a white plastic bag.
The video, shared by user Maurice Nadarajan, has been viewed over 139,000 times and garnered more than 350 comments.
The caption of the video said: “Only in Yishun.”
In the comments, many netizens from Yishun said they were able to relate to the incident, noting how such incidents were occurring frequently in the estate.
One joked, saying: “At least she checked that there wasn’t anyone downstairs.”
But others were more wary, calling her actions “killer littering” and urged for a police report to be made.
According to the National Environment Agency, there was a 77 per cent increase in the average high-rise littering cases from 2019 to 2021, compared with the previous two-year period.
Under the Environmental Public Health Act 1987, any individual who commits a littering offence may be fined up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.
