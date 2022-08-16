 Full recovery uncertain for Malaysian student hurt in Woodlands accident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Full recovery uncertain for Malaysian student hurt in Woodlands accident

Full recovery uncertain for Malaysian student hurt in Woodlands accident
PHOTOS: 8WORLD, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

His sky-high medical expenses are another worry for him and his family

Aug 16, 2022 08:58 pm

Just days after arriving in Singapore, a Malaysian student met with an accident in Woodlands, leaving him with multiple fractures and an exorbitant hospital bill. 

Mr Luo Li Xiao, 25, who is enrolled at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), was involved in a traffic collision at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 6 and Avenue 7 on Aug 9.

According to ST, the accident occurred when a car making a right turn collided with a taxi, causing the latter to run into a road divider.

Mr Luo was a pedestrian at the intersection, and among four people taken to hospital. The other three were passengers.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

According to 8world, Mr Luo’s ankle was severely injured, twisting almost 180 degrees and exposing bone. He also suffered fractures to his right hip and knee.

Jimmy Lin's wife Kelly Chen posted a photo of them holding hands on Instagram Stories on Aug 16, 2022.
Music

'We will see a ray of light': Jimmy Lin's wife

Related Stories

Actress Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after car crash: US media

Four taken to hospital after accident in Woodlands

Hollywood actress Anne Heche in coma since fiery car crash

As of Monday (Aug 15), he has undergone four operations, with two more pending, and has racked up a medical bill of more than $40,000.

While Mr Luo is currently in stable condition, it is uncertain if he will make a full recovery.

His family is also at a loss over the mounting medical bill.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS - TRAFFICWoodlandsmalaysianafa