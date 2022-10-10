Grandpa and grandsons escape from unit near burning flat

A fire broke out in a flat at Block 534 Jurong West Street 52 on Friday evening (Oct 7).

One person was taken to hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). It is the second fire at the block, with the first on Jan 4, when the police evacuated about 40 people. The fire then involved items along the common area on the second floor.

Sharing videos of the latest incident, Stomper Ederr said she was worried because her father-in-law was in the corner unit near the fire with her sons.

"Luckily, they managed to run for safety."

Other videos of the fire were also posted online.

The Stomper also shared photos of the affected corridor after the fire.

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at about 6.30pm.

"The fire involved contents of a living room in a unit on the 13th floor and was extinguished by SCDF firefighters using a water jet," said SCDF.

"A person was assessed by a SCDF paramedic of breathing difficulties and conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

"About 70 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by SCDF and police as a precautionary measure."

The cause of fire is under investigation.