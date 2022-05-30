Guess the price of hot coffee and milo at this restaurant

How much would you pay for a cup of hot coffee?

At Changi Airport, be prepared to fork out as much as $4.50 for a small Styrofoam cup of coffee.

A diner took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share his $20.60 bill at Anjappar Restaurant at Changi Airport's Terminal 1 on early Sunday morning (May 29).

His purchases consisted of a cup of hot Milo for $4, a cup of filter coffee for $4.50, a cup of black coffee for $3.50 and two pieces of parota (a kind of flatbread) for $5.50.

The total amount came up to $20.60 after the Goods & Services Tax (GST) and service charge.

The diner wrote that the drinks were "very small cup leh" and "very expensive leh".

His post has drawn over 160 comments, with many netizens agreeing that the drinks were overpriced.

Although several users said that prices at the airport are understandably higher due to rental costs, some felt that the cups used by the restaurant were simply too small.

Many also noted that the customer was at the airport at around 4.30am, which likely meant that he had a lack of dining options and "no choice".

One netizen commented, "So expensive must slowly sip."