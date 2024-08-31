Gynaecologist jailed for drink driving after accident that injured 4 people

Kenneth Wong Hon Kwong, a gynaecologist of more than 15 years, will also be banned from driving for three years after his release from prison.

While driving under the influence of alcohol, a veteran gynaecologist who practises at Mount Elizabeth Hospital mistook a red light signal for a green one and collided into two cars at a junction.

Four people suffered minor injuries in the accident, which happened at around 1am on Dec 10, 2023.

On Aug 30, Kenneth Wong Hon Kwong, a 55-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one charge each of drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that on Dec 9, 2023, Wong had drunk alcohol during dinner with friends.

On his way home, he turned right against a red arrow traffic light signal into the junction of Upper Bukit Timah Road and Old Jurong Road.

He hit two cars travelling in the opposite direction. All three vehicles were damaged, with bumpers crumpled and ripped off, windscreens scratched and headlights cracked.

Wong was found to have at least 54 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol in the same amount of breath.

The victims – a 40-year-old car driver, a 73-year-old taxi driver and two passengers, aged 63 and 38 – were treated for injuries including chest bruises and neck pain.

They were discharged from hospital later that day.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eunice Chew sought a sentence of four to six weeks’ jail for Wong and a driving ban of three to four years.

She said Wong’s eight compounded traffic offences between 1990 and 2018 are an aggravating factor.

The offences, which he paid out-of-court fines for, comprise three for running the red light, three for speeding and one each for inconsiderate driving and using his mobile phone while driving.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Shashi Nathan said his client suffers from vision defects, including seeing halos in his right eye when looking at bright lights at night.

Though Wong was cleared by his doctor to drive, Mr Shashi said it was this condition that had contributed to Wong mistaking the red light signal for a green one.

“He was not driving recklessly or fast, he slowed down to make the turn, it was an error of judgment,” the lawyer said.

He added that his client’s mind was preoccupied with a patient who had suffered complications after her birth earlier that day.

But the lawyer acknowledged that these were not excuses as his client should have checked the traffic light signal before making the turn.

As for Wong’s compounded traffic offences, his lawyer said that in some instances, his client was in a rush to get to the hospital to deal with emergencies.

“He accepts that even in an emergency, he has to follow traffic rules,” said Mr Shashi.

In sentencing, District Judge Shawn Ho said he took into consideration Wong’s early plea of guilt and that he had made restitution to the victims.